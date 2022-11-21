Power corrupts, absolutely! Strap Attack 10 features six of Joey Silvera's loveliest sex kittens, gleefully turning the tables on the male gender using the tools of their nasty trade: dildos, fingers, verbal abuse and other forms of sensual emasculation. From mean fetish bitches like fiery redhead Mz. Berlin, to spunky Brazilian confection Monica Santhiago, to fresh-faced cuties like blond Holly Fox, these girls wield their strap-on weapons like they were born with one! It's impossible for Joey's starlets to hide their enthusiasm when it comes down to getting some erotic payback!
View Full Cast >