Not Available

Director Joey Silvera likes to remind us that in the battle of the sexes, the rules have changed. Todays girl likes to take charge of her pleasure and she isnt afraid to use special tools to get the job done. And in the case of Strap Attack 16, the most favored instrument is a big, ass-pounding strap-on dildo! The latest installment in Joeys beloved pegging series features five scenes of hapless males getting their poor butts invaded by power-crazed chicks. Some of the sexiest sluts to ever dominate dudes wear the big fake dicks and ravage the guys assholes.