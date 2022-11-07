Not Available

The story played by civilian players is laid in a Transdanubian village, where on the initiative of the municipality doctor the local inhabitants wish to build a social welfare home as volunteers, with the support of the local co-operative and the state farm. Having first consented to the plan, the leadership of the county starts opposing the project because of the plan to build a social welfare home called the City of the Happy Aged to be established by the county. Both parties take the field for their ideas and the battle starts.