Stratford Festival: The Tempest

Not Available

“Magic is in the air” (Broadway World) in the Stratford Festival’s latest production of Shakespeare’s final masterpiece, The Tempest, “an elaborate production with eye-popping costumes” (The New York Times). “The real magic and grandeur come from Martha Henry as Prospero” (The New York Times). She is “one of the true greats” (Chicago Tribune), giving a performance full of “passion and power” (The Globe and Mail). “She’s riveting from her first moments on stage” (Postmedia). “The poetry emerging from her lips is something to behold” (Now Magazine). In Shakespeare’s great drama of loss and reconciliation, a long-deposed ruler uses magical arts to bring within her power the enemies who robbed her of her throne and marooned her on a remote island. But what revenge does she mean to take?