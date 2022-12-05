Straub-Huillet e Pavese "Quei loro incontri"

Not Available

A film by Laura Vitali about the last work of the couple Jean-Marie Straub and Danièle Huillet in Buti (Italy) in May 2005, namely the staging of the last five "Dialogues with Leucò" by Cesare Pavese. In this sense, it is a moving testimony. Vitali alternates rehearsal sessions and interviews - by Jean-Marie Straub, Danièle Huillet and actors such as Giovanna Daddi, Angela Nugara and Andrea Bacci - who illuminate from the inside the methods of the two filmmakers and their relation to the work of Cesare Pavese, while situating the very special place that makes this work possible - the small town of Buti which warmly welcomed Straub and Huillet for a decade - and by bringing out the political dimension of their thought.