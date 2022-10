Not Available

Experience the grandeur of Austria's capital city in the 19th century with this celebration of the Viennese waltz and the composers who ushered in a new era of ballroom dancing: Johann Strauss and his son. The majesty of the waltz comes alive as dancers in period costume gracefully whirl about the floor, musically accompanied by soprano Lesley Garrett and Master's Wiener Walzer Tanz Ensemble of the Wiener Akademie.