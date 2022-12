Not Available

This highly acclaimed production of Strauss Salome from the Festspielhaus Baden-Baden is staged by German director Nikolaus Lenhoff. Starring Angela Denoke as a brilliant Salome, who is joined by a great ensemble of soloists, Kim Begley, Doris Soffel and Alan Held. Performing with great aplomb , the Deutsches Sinfonie Orchester Berlin, conducted by Stefan Soltez, was also enthusiastically celebrated by critics and audience.