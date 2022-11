Not Available

Conductor Johannes Wildner leads the Philharmonic Orchestra Bratislava in a command performance of Johann Strauss's final operetta, "Wiener Blut" (Viennese Blood), at Austria's internationally recognized Mörbisch operetta festival in 1994. The production -- featuring a libretto by Victor Leon and Leo Stein -- showcases the choir of the Concert Union of the Wiener Volksoper and the Ballet of the Slovak National Theatre.