Not Available

Accompanied by percussionists Uwe Arlt and Gyula Racz, alto Irene Mittman-Wetzler and a stirring animated visual presentation, classical pianists Hans-Peter and Volker Stenzl dazzle audiences with this pair of spectacular concerts. Filmed at the Hochschule in Stuttgart and Historischer-Saal in Regensburg, the performances of Stravinsky's "Petrouchka" and Brahms's love songs feature the Neuer Kammerchor Regensburg with conductor Kunibert Schafer.