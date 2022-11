Not Available

Sir Neville Marriner conducts the Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields chamber orchestra and Sheldon Schwartz dances the title role in this 1980 production of Stravinski's one-act ballet, choreographed by Heinz Spoerli. The story centers on Naples man-about-town Pulcinella (Schwartz), who woos all the local maidens and fakes his own death to escape an army of angry suitors. This production also stars dancers Amanda Bennett and Loya Molloy.