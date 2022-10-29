Not Available

Strawberry Fields is the story of two sisters who both like the same man but in different ways and is a bold and inventive melodrama that offers a distinctively refreshing spin on a complex story of lust, rivalry and liberation. A seemingly carefree woman is seen cycling through narrow lanes before reaching a strawberry farm where she takes on a job, living in a shabby caravan, starting to develop friendships with her co-workers and in particular one rugged farmhand, Kev. Although aloof and mysterious its not until a dazzling woman appears in the strawberry fields that we discover who she was running away from her sister, Emily. Emily is eccentric to the point of dangerous and its not long before the two sisters form a battle of wills with Kev caught in the crossfire (http://forum.movie-list.com).