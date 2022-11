Not Available

Strawberry Shortcake and her pals meet some new furry friends in these delightful "tails" about being yourself and encouraging others to do the same. Strawberry helps out some stray pooches in "A Boy and His Dogs." Blueberry Muffin and Huck become "Partners in Crime" when they try to write a mystery story. And the girls start a dog shelter in "The Mystery of the Disappearing Dog Show."