Strawberry Shortcake: Berry Big Help

It's time for everyone to help out as best they can in these three delightful Strawberry Shortcake episodes. It's Strawberry to the rescue in "Babysitter Blues" when the princess asks her to look after a very special Baby Berrykin. Orange and Lemon take on the role of "Fashion Elves" in "A Stitch of Time" to help Raspberry with her fashion design dreams. And there's no place like home when Orange adopts a bitty fish that turns out to be a homesick tadpole. Join in the sparkly fun as the girls learn that lending a helping hand can be a berry big deal indeed!