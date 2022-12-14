Strawberry Shortcake: Berry Fairy Tales

Not Available

Join your berry best friend, Strawberry Shortcake, and her favorite pals, on another fun adventure - and meet some wonderful new fairy friends! Strawberry is thrilled to meet Margalo, the fairy who brings color to all berries - that is, until she learns from her pets that Margalo just wants to goof off and let Strawberry and the others take care of her! Then, when a nice fairy named Sherry Bubble Berry is blown off-course by a strong wind, it's up to Strawberry to get her home and warn the other fairies that a flood is coming!