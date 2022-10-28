Strawberry Shortcake Berry Tales

Not Available

The spotlight shines on the importance of being true to yourself in Berry Tales. In "Snowberry and the Seven Berrykins," Plum Pudding learns to believe in herself as she puts on a small and simple play for a young audience. Huckleberry Pie agrees to be in a production of "Berryella and Prince Berry Charming," and then quickly realizes that he'd be happier behind the scenes. In "The Littlest Berrykin," Strawberry Shortcake, Lemon Meringue and Raspberry Torte star as three princesses - on a quest to rule a kingdom - who realize that they can't succeed without kindness and generosity. It's "curtains up" on good times and friendship in these three berry special episodes!