It's lights, camera, action! Strawberry Shortcake and friends head off to Berrywood to visit Strawberry's movie star friend, Limelight. When they arrive, they're shocked to see not everything is glitz and glamour. Strawberry must get her friends to come together and help Limelight realize that everyone can shine - because everyone is a star. Soon, Limelight's movie is a berry big success!