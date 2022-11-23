Strawberry Shortcake: Cooking Up Fun

Not Available

Join your berry best friend, Strawberry Shortcake, and her favorite pals, on another yummy adventure - and Strawberry will give you some great, easy recipes, too! Strawberry and the gang decide to make some delightful desserts, and Apple Dumplin' wants to help - even though she's too little! But, when Apple falls asleep and dreams she's the oldest, and everyone else is a baby, she realizes there's really no rush to grow up! And Honey Pie Poney has a great idea - why don't Strawberry and the others create their own TV cooking show? The friends learn, though, that you can have too many cooks in the kitchen, that is, unless everyone cooperates!