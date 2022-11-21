Strawberry Shortcake: Play Day Surprise

Not Available

"Angel Cake in the Outfield": First, during a ball game, when things don't go Angel Cake's way, she decided to take her ball and go home. Thinking fast, Strawberry and Apple Dumplin teach Angel that the fun of sports... is to have fun! "Win Some, Lose Some": Peppermint Fizz is so determined to win the Nearly Once-A-Yearly Strawberryland Games, she cheats! But when Apple Dumplin' beats her in a race, Peppermint learns that it's not whether you win or lose, but how you play the game that matters.