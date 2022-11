Not Available

Fabulous new fashions, sparkling musical ‘Glamicures’ and delightful new ‘Do’s” have Strawberry and her friends ‘Puttin’ on the Glitz’! But, all that dazzles quickly unravels with misunderstanding… until the girls find creative and kind ways to be honest with their feelings… and with their friends. It’s heart-to-heart makeover magic… as the girls learn that nothing looks as beautiful as friendship feels!