Strawberry Shortcake's Berry Bitty Adventures

The new Strawberry Shortcake is a comedy/educational CG series of 22-minute episodes for girls ages 3-6. The series focuses on the quirky community of Berry Bitty City, a miniature town tucked into a strawberry patch. It is home to Strawberry Shortcake and her five girlfriends, all nine years old and two inches tall. The series teaches social/emotional lessons and Emotional Intelligence lessons on community life that will benefit our young audience. The series is also fruit forward Strawberrys earlier series has evolved from a world plentiful with cake and candy to one that now emphasizes fruit, vegetables and healthy eating. Colorful, whimsical fruit motifs are used in visuals and naming conventions.