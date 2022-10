Not Available

'Tis the season for delightful winter fun in these berry cool Strawberry Shortcake episodes that show working together ensures a Snowberry good time for everyone. Playtime stops when the squirrels get low on supplies in "The Berry Long Winter". Blueberry finds success with her own ice skates in "The Big Freeze". And Raspberry's fashion show is put "On Ice" when cold weather chills the catwalk.