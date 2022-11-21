Strawberry Shortcake: Spring for Strawberry Shortcake

Not Available

Join your berry special friend, Strawberry Shortcake, on another sweet adventure! It may be the first day of Spring in Strawberryland, but it's cold, the wind is blowing, and there's frost on the ground! It looks like Spring isn't going to come this year! So Strawberry Shortcake and her friends Orange Blossom and Ginger Snap go in search of Spring, a young girl who just doesn't want to do her job this year. It's up to Strawberry to convince Spring that everyone needs her and that working together can make any job fun!