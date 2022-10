Not Available

Celebrate winter with Strawberry Shortcake and friends at the Glimmerberry Ball. It’s a delightful, fun-filled time as the girls exchange presents, solve a hollow tree mystery, and set out to carve the most beautiful Glimmerberry lantern ever. Just like Strawberry says, "The whole community will come together and work together and help each other--friends helping friends--during the long months of winter. That’s the real meaning behind it!"