Stray Cats: Rumble in Brixton

Not Available

After taking off 12 years, the Stray Cats are back with the outstanding Rumble in Brixton, a rockin' two-CD set recorded on July 17th, 2004 at the Brixton Academy in London. They rocked that town and many others during their recent European tour that celebrated their 25th anniversary.This first official live release by the Stray Cats includes all their big hits and is a must-have for fans of the band. There's also a brand new studio track titled "Mystery Train Kept A Rollin'," a wonderful tip of the hat to the legendary Sun Records and the artists that inspired the band.