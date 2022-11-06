Not Available

Stray Dog: Kerberos Panzer Cops

  • Science Fiction
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Detective Kouichi Todome -- head of the elite Kerberos police squad -- escapes after the unit is marked for destruction by the government. Three years later, Inui, a member of the squad, is released from prison with one goal: to find his former master. But the trail to Todome is a twisted one, and when Inui finally finds Todome, he realizes that instead of following his own path, Todome was following the orders of another.

Cast

Takashi MatsuyamaMan in White
Shigeru ChibaKoichi Todome

