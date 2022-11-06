Stray Dog: Kerberos Panzer Cops

Not Available

Detective Kouichi Todome -- head of the elite Kerberos police squad -- escapes after the unit is marked for destruction by the government. Three years later, Inui, a member of the squad, is released from prison with one goal: to find his former master. But the trail to Todome is a twisted one, and when Inui finally finds Todome, he realizes that instead of following his own path, Todome was following the orders of another.