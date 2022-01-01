Stream Of Passion: Live In The Real World

Not Available

In 2005 Dutch guitarist/composer/producer/Ayreon mainman, Arjen A. Lucassen released the debut album of his new band Stream Of Passion. The album, Embrace The Strom, was way more modern than his Rock Operas and had a more gothic metal approach. The album went into the Dutch charts and Stream Of Passion toured Europe in early 2006. The band performed seven of their own songs plus a fine collection of Arjen Lucassen´s Ayreon classics, like Computer Eyes, Valley of the Queens, The Castle Hall, a collection of Human Equation songs and many others. For the Ayreon material the band were supported by Damian Wilson, who originally appeared on many of the Ayreon albums. The DVD was recorded in Rijssen, Holland on the 17th February 2006 and contains a bonus video clip, making of documentary, behind the scenes footage, a photo gallery and tour diary.