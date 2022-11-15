Not Available

The Director's Cut features additional content, including watersports footage. "Welcome to the streets of Barcelona: a kinky and wet surprise is waiting for you around every corner in Street Dogs. Eleven guys looking for trade in the streets of Barcelona. Monster dicks, hard fucking action, orgies, sneakers and socks, and loads of watersports. Joe Groc has organized a meal at home for his friends, but they don't show up. They are all too busy with something better in their mouths.