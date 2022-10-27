Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist

Not Available

The most successful and most loved fighting video game of all time, Street Fighter', is finally being given the epic, and faithful treatment it deserves. Street Fighter: Assassins Fist takes us back to the formative years of the iconic characters, Ryu and Ken, as they live a traditional warriors life in the secluded, mountain wilderness of Japan. Training under their master, Goken, the boys are the last practitioners of the ancient fighting style known as Ansatsuken (Assassin's Fist). Originally developed as a killing art, masters of this style are able to manipulate their Chi/Ki energy into devastating special techniques of potentially fatal power. As Ryu and Ken learn about the mysterious past of their Master Goken and the tragic and dark legacy of the Ansatsuken style will the two best friends become bitter rivals as their training intensifies and reaches a climax?