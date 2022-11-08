Street Film (bob.4)

Not Available

"STREET FILM PART IV is an odyssey. In its search for the greater meaning of things, the camera portrays (rather than reports) essential human handiwork. Corn is pressed from the cob by worn thumbs, practiced hands spin twine. Doors open. Cattle are branded. A small sparkling plane takes us through the clouds and into the mountains. Everything and nothing is within our grasp. Simple acts are either full of meaning or devoid of meaning. The longest scene in this rarefied look at simple pastimes is of a native woman patting and baking tortillas." - Barbara Kossy