Street Film Part VII

Not Available

Fulton combines cultures and impressions in both black and white and colour. An intriguing sound track with sounds of nature, improvised jazz and Fulton improvising on his saxophone, highlights and deepens impressions of juxtapositions of intense images in Chicago, Haiti, and the Southwestern United States. The aerial film of patterns of light and darkness often through the cockpit windows of his Cessna 180 aircraft are an early precursor to his intense focus on his acclaimed aerial cinematography.