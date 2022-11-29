Street Freedom

Not Available

Gur is in love with the beautiful, almost famous, and unreachable Ariel. For Ariel, Gur is nothing but an amusement pet that basically takes care of Rufus, her dog. Though this is one-sided love, Gur is happy. His gloomy calmness interrupted when Shila, the next-door salute girl losing Rufus by mistake. Gur and Shila ask for some help from Gur's muscular friend who is just recovering from plastic surgery. The trio goes out for an urban journey, to find Rufus the lost dog. The journey takes place in the surrealistic corner of the big city and slowly gets into the characters inner world through underground rave parties in the downtown to the wealthy houses in the uptown