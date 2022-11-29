Street Frogs: Keep on Rappin'

Not Available

They're the most "street-wise" kids on the block. Hip-hop is their style, breakdance is the way they move, and rap is their beat. Their dream? To get a rap band together and really make it big. Through "The Hop Line," The Street Frogs can earn money and meet the coolest DeeJay in town, Typhoon Toad. The Street Frogs hop to their jobs as gas station attendants to buy "The Crate" - a treasured convertible to take the cool dudes cruising on The Pond. In "Typhoon Take Off," The Street Frogs win the opportunity to be the guest disc jockeys on radio station WRIB.