Street Fury: Exposed

Not Available

Custom cars, killer gaming systems, and beautiful ladies combine to make for one memorable coast-to-coast trek as the folks at Street Fury capture the latest and greatest boy toys on each side of the U.S. Following a trip to the Extreme Auto Fest in San Francisco in which cameras capture some of the hottest tuners on the road, it's time for a pit stop in Sonoma for the Formula D and a look at one of the nation's most notorious star racers. After a trip to E3 and a special peek at the Xbox 360 and the Playstation 3, the crew hops over to the East Coast to visit St. James Custom Body and witness some amazing Summer Slam drag racing.