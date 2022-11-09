Street Fury Twin Turbos

Not Available

Some like it hot....and Big C ain't no different. The summer of 2005 had some serious sizzle and we were there to film it. On the west side we covered the Extreme Auto Fest in San Francisco. Documenting our road trip to the bay area we've documented all the crazy happenings - tuner style. Then it's to Sonoma for Formula D. We'll bring you into the world of one special star racer. And let's not forget E3 where we'll get the latest scoop from Xbox2 and PS3. On the east coast we've got Mass appeal with St. James Custom Body and then it's onto New Jersey to see some serious drag racing at Summer Slam. Street Racing Bikini Contests Drifting tips from the pros Extreme 2 wheel action.