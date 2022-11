Not Available

We're going deep under the Hot Import Daze and Furious Nights shows in San Diego! The super-hot Pam Rodriguez will be answering our questions, and Street Fury will be heading south of the border, checking out the Tijuana import scene! Ride along with "Rotary Junkie" in an RX-7 and RX-8, and don't miss all the drifting, street racing and Extreme Motorcycle action!