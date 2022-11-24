Not Available

"Street Life" is the most controversial documentary ever to hit the streets. It's not only documentation, but also a bible to the streets. If focuses in on the mentality of urban America. This documentary will educate individuals who are not in the streets about the streets. It will also educate the people in the streets, to what they call...The Game. Hear real stories of war on the streets from people who are living it now. Heart breaking stories from people who made a wrong turn in life, just didn't think it could happen to them. Many of these stories that are being shared to the world through this documentary are by real people with real lives, doing real things. Witness the advantages and disadvantages of ... Street Life, growing up in the hood.