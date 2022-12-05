Street line

Not Available

Ten years after the shooting of the documentary film Kleine Wölfe (Little Wolves), the Mainz directors Justin Peach and Lisa Engelbach return to Nepal to find out what has become of the street boy from back then. Sonu is now an adult and father of a young daughter. With the support of his two sisters, he tries to take care of three-year-old Sona. In the hope of giving her a childhood that he and his siblings were denied, he goes through a drug withdrawal that is supposed to enable him to build a new life. When Sona and her friends play in the sun-drenched streets of Kathmandu, their parents' drug problems and financial hardships seem momentarily forgotten. In fact, however, they are felt in all areas of life and threaten to fatally predetermine the future of these children.