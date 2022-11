Not Available

Hip-hop culture is a multifaceted organism, incorporating graffiti art, streetwear, skateboarding, breakdancing, and, of course, music! This fascinating film features a number of stars from a variety of artistic backgrounds, all of them falling under the loose collective banner of STREET PROPHETZ. Amongst those included are graffiti artist Freedom, skateboarder Satva Leung, hip-hop group Little Brother, and many others.