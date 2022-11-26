Street Society

Not Available

Cocky, charismatic and womanizing Rio is the reigning champion of Indonesia's illegal street racing scene. Along with his friends-tuning genius Monty, Balinese champion racer Gde, and the beautiful-yet-brash Nanda. Rio forms a speed-obsessed society, racing against fellow super car owners in exotic and beautiful locations across the country. Rio's archenemy is Nico, the heavily-guarded heir to a Surabaya crime syndicate-and the city's number one racer-who keeps pushing Rio for a rematch after an embarrassing loss on the former's home turf. Rio's priorities change, however, after he meets the beautiful and smart Karina, a newcomer DJ who plays at one of his regular hangouts. Their friendship soon blossoms into something more serious. For the first time in his life, Rio feels he can focus on something other than racing. After a race ends with a near-death incident that shocked Karina, Rio decides to put his racing days behind. That is, until nervy racer Yopie enters the scene.