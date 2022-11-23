Not Available

"STREET SONGS is a 1966 performance, in France, of a section of the Living Theater's 'Mysteries and Smaller Pieces.' Based on a chance-determined scenario written by Jackson Maclow in 1961, STREET SONGS weaves militant political chants into a mandala of mantras. Julian Becvk sits cross legged on an empty stage; the slogan he repeats - 'Free All Men! Ban the Bomb! Stop the War! Free the Blacks! Change the World!' - are both meditation and calls to action, as a crowd of voices answers each slogan and actors join him on stage to pace in a circle, clasp one another's shoulders and collectively breath 'Ohmm...' ..." -- Sally Banes, Village Voice, October 18, 1983