In this knowing behind-the-scenes program, streetball legend Headache explains and demonstrates a variety of impressive techniques and moves, while he and NBA All-Star Baron Davis talk about their lives, as well as the nature of the sport. Rap superstar The Game is interviewed, and provides two exclusive new tracks ("King of the Blacktop" and "Win or Lose"). In addition, viewers are treated to some rare and dramatic footage from Headache's famous West Coast Showdown.