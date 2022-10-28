StreetDance

Not Available

With debut film appearances from Britain s Got Talent stars Flawless, Diversity and George Sampson, this groundbreaking event movie is an inspiring, exhilarating joyride through the UK s street dance scene. A clash of cultures occurs when ballet meets street dance as the crew of Breaking Point are thrown into rehearsing with members of a Ballet Academy in order to gain practice space from schoolmistress Helena (CHARLOTTE RAMPLING). Eventually, and despite themselves, the ballet dancers begin to feel a grudging respect for the street dancers spectacular moves, and Breaking Point s leader Carly (NICHOLA BURLEY) can t help falling for handsome ballet dancer Tomas (RICHARD WINSOR). Will the two groups of dancers find a way to work together before the Street Dance Championship finals and the Royal Ballet auditions?