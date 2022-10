Not Available

Streetkids United II - The Girls From Rio is a documentary film about a life-changing experience for a group of girls from the favelas in Rio de Janeiro, the Favela Street Girls, who are chosen to represent Brazil during the Street Child World Cup 2014. The girls, who have faced crime, violence and social problems during their lives, and their coaches work hard to become a winning team. Their journey to the unknown finally rewards them with much more.