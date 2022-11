Not Available

Hip-hop artist Jay-Z tells a story about life in the streets, combining a narrative structure and musical numbers into an autobiographical tale of his life in Brooklyn, from hustler to performer. The title of the video comes from his album {^In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 and also includes numbers by M.O.P, Sauce Money, and Memphis Bleek. This is Jay-Z's first direct-to-video release; it's self-directed,