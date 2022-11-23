Not Available

A man emerges from the sea at dawn... a streetsweeper. He then works his way across a small industrial harbour city, pushing & pulling his trusty buggy & broom and zigzagging from one beloved zebra crossing to another. This princely pedestrian is prone to spontaneous outbursts of poetry inspired by the ephemeral things he finds on ordinary streets - lost love letters & modest moments. Unnoticed by most passers-by, he strolls through the sleepy CBD, wanders between ordinary suburban bungalows, dances in the cemetery, and takes the highway through the swamp out of town... until, at sunset three days later, his odyssey ends by a river.