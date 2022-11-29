Not Available

Japan’s government has enacted federal restrictions on superhero activity through special ID cards developed by tech conglomerate, Vector, for monitoring and tracking. Soma Kusanagi, a part-time superhero and full-time social miscreant, has become a tester for Vector’s latest model of super suit. With this technology, Soma can transform into the Variable Combat Soldier, Strega, the latest in villain-bludgeoning power! In the midst of his deviant escapades, a shadowy plot to turn the whole of society into monsters is taking shape! Unless his libido isn’t kept in check, Soma and new partner, Sayuri, must uncover and stop this mysterious plot before it’s too late!