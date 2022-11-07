Strenght in Numbers

Not Available

With unprecedented access to land, British Columbia is home to more mountain bike trails per capita than anywhere else in the world. From old growth rain forests to barren grasslands, BC’s diverse landscape allows for every variety of trail to exist in one place. In BC, you can experience the evolution of mountain biking through the trails. From beaten down jumps on a vacant lot to massive back-country booters; from first descents that have never seen the tread of a tire to machine-made masterpieces. Trails connect all mountain bikers, and in BC, trail builders are the force that bring riders together.