striations is a two-channel video made by Steve Roden with artist Mary Simpson. It was originally part of a larger exhibition that included painting, drawing, and sculpture related to an unfinished stone sculpture made by Roden’s grandmother. The film attempts to use fragments of “stilled” information whose meanings are unknown or unresolved, to become active again through engagement and use. The imagery includes Roden’s grandmother’s half carved stones, as well as images related to Henry Moore and artifacts of his grandmother’s objects left behind, such as the crayons used in the rubbings, and the photographs of birds she used as inspiration/study for sculpture never realized. striations is accompanied by distance piece, a soundwork that intertwines with the silent film.