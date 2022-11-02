Not Available

For decades, film and television audiences have watched their favorite stars with little thought or concern for the people standing behind them. All of that is about to change as "Strictly Background" explores the charm and determination of some of Hollywood's hardest working actors, professional "extras." Turning industry convention on its head, this humorous & heartfelt documentary follows ten background actors as they navigate their way on and off the set. Both a behind-the-scenes look at Hollywood and a character-driven film, "Strictly Background" is a dynamic exploration into the pursuit of stardom and the real life struggle to stand out. Written by Hunter Woo