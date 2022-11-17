Strictly Come Dancing: Anton's Truly, Madly, Strictly

Not Available

Anton du Beke is the only professional dancer who has been on Strictly Come Dancing since day one! In this special feature length DVD, Anton uses his unique insight to take viewers on a tour of the show’s very best and most memorable dances. He also shares some of his more personal memories, such as the routine he created and delivered with Sir Bruce Forsyth. Of course, it wouldn’t be Anton without the comedy… His hilarious pairings with contestants like Nancy Dell’Olio and Ann Widdecombe are the stuff of legend.